ATP World Tour Open Sud de France Results

Wednesday At Sud de France Arena-Montpellier Montpellier, France Purse: $624,335 (WT250) Surface: Hard-Indoor Singles First Round

Ruben Bemelmans, Belgium, def. Calvin Hemery, France, 6-1, 6-2.

Pierre-Hugues Herbert, France, def. Kenny de Schepper, France, 7-6 (4), 6-7 (5), 6-4.

Richard Gasquet (5), France, def. Daniil Medvedev, Russia, 6-0, 6-3.

Nicolas Mahut, France, def. Dustin Brown, Germany, 6-7 (2), 2-5, retired.

John Millman, Australia, def. Yuichi Sugita (8), Japan, 5-7, 6-3, 6-4.

Second Round

David Goffin (1), Belgium, def. Gilles Simon, France, 6-4, 6-2.

Andrey Rublev (6), Russia, def. Jeremy Chardy, France, 6-2, 6-1.

Doubles

First Round

Ben Mclachlan, Japan, and Hugo Nys (4), France, def. Karen Khachanov, Russia, and Mischa Zverev, Germany, 6-4, 6-4.

Ken and Neal Skupski, Britain, def. Marcus Daniel, New Zealand, and Dominic Inglot (2), Britain, 7-6 (1), 7-6 (7).

Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, and Artem Sitak, New Zealand, def. Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Rajeev Ram (1), United States, 2-6, 7-5, 10-0.

Quarterfinals

Tristan Lamasine and Lucas Pouille, France, def. Andre Begemann, Germany, and Jonathan Eysseric, France, 3-6, 6-3, 10-4.