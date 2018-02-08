Hualien feels level 6 intensity from magnitude 4.8 quake

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- After being inundated with hundreds of aftershocks, a magnitude 4.8 earthquake struck Hualien at 8:54 a.m. this morning at a shallow depth, resulting in high intensity level of 6 being felt in the county, according to Central Weather Bureau (CWB) data.

The earthquake was centered 4.1 kilometers west of Hualien County hall, at a shallow depth of 7.6 kilometers, according to the CWB.

Hualien County felt an intensity level of 6, the second highest level, while central Hualien County registered a level of 5 and Nantou County recorded a level of 3. Taichung City and Yilan County registered an intensity level of 2, while Taoyuan City, Taitung County, Changhua County, Hsinchu County, New Taipei City, Taipei City, and Chiayi City all registered an intensity level of 1.

Located along the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt in a specific location.

According the Central Emergency Operation Center, nine people have died, 62 are missing and 266 were injured as a result of Tuesday's (Feb. 6) magnitude 6.0 earthquake.