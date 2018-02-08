Wild defenseman Jonas Brodin out 3-4 weeks with broken hand

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Wild defenseman Jonas Brodin will miss the next three to four weeks recovering from a broken left hand.

The Wild announced Brodin had surgery Wednesday. He's one of the top four blue-liners and by far the team's leader with a plus-19 rating.

Brodin was hurt in the second period at St. Louis on Tuesday night. The Wild beat the Blues 6-2 in their third straight game with their entire lineup available, after a number of injuries to their forwards scattered throughout the season. Now Brodin will be out of action until March, with the Wild right on the cusp of the playoff cut in a crowded Western Conference race.

The Wild are 18-4-4 at home this season. They will begin a five-game homestand Thursday against NHL-worst Arizona.

