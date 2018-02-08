BC-SOC--English Results

LONDON (AP) — Results from English football:
|Saturday's Matches
Tottenham vs. Arsenal
Stoke vs. Brighton
Everton vs. Crystal Palace
West Ham vs. Watford
Swansea vs. Burnley
Man City vs. Leicester
|Sunday's Matches
Huddersfield vs. Bournemouth
Newcastle vs. Man United
Southampton vs. Liverpool
|Monday's Match
Chelsea vs. West Brom
|Friday's Match
Millwall vs. Cardiff
|Saturday's Matches
Barnsley vs. Sheffield Wednesday
Sheffield United vs. Leeds
Ipswich vs. Burton Albion
Middlesbrough vs. Reading
Derby vs. Norwich
Wolverhampton vs. QPR
Bolton vs. Fulham
Brentford vs. Preston
Nottingham Forest vs. Hull
Bristol City vs. Sunderland
|Sunday's Match
Aston Villa vs. Birmingham
|Tuesday's Match
Bury 2, AFC Wimbledon 1
|Saturday's Matches
Gillingham vs. Peterborough
Oxford United vs. Bristol Rovers
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Portsmouth
Scunthorpe vs. Rotherham
Bradford vs. Bury
Rochdale vs. Fleetwood Town
Blackpool vs. Walsall
Shrewsbury vs. Plymouth
Southend vs. Wigan
AFC Wimbledon vs. Northampton
Doncaster vs. Charlton
Blackburn vs. Oldham
|Tuesday's Match
Accrington Stanley 2, Swindon 1
|Friday's Match
Cambridge United vs. Lincoln City
|Saturday's Matches
Newport County vs. Forest Green Rovers
Exeter vs. Wycombe
Cheltenham vs. Port Vale
Swindon vs. Mansfield Town
Morecambe vs. Chesterfield
Coventry vs. Accrington Stanley
Crewe vs. Yeovil
Stevenage vs. Luton Town
Barnet vs. Notts County
Carlisle vs. Colchester
Crawley Town vs. Grimsby Town
|Tuesday's Matches
Rochdale 1, Millwall 0
Birmingham 1, Huddersfield 4
Swansea 8, Notts County 1
|Wednesday's Match
Tottenham 2, Newport County 0