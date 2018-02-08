  1. Home
BC-SOC--English Results

By  Associated Press
2018/02/08 06:30
BC-SOC--English Results English Football Results

LONDON (AP) — Results from English football:

English Premier League
Saturday's Matches

Tottenham vs. Arsenal

Stoke vs. Brighton

Everton vs. Crystal Palace

West Ham vs. Watford

Swansea vs. Burnley

Man City vs. Leicester

Sunday's Matches

Huddersfield vs. Bournemouth

Newcastle vs. Man United

Southampton vs. Liverpool

Monday's Match

Chelsea vs. West Brom

England Championship
Friday's Match

Millwall vs. Cardiff

Saturday's Matches

Barnsley vs. Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield United vs. Leeds

Ipswich vs. Burton Albion

Middlesbrough vs. Reading

Derby vs. Norwich

Wolverhampton vs. QPR

Bolton vs. Fulham

Brentford vs. Preston

Nottingham Forest vs. Hull

Bristol City vs. Sunderland

Sunday's Match

Aston Villa vs. Birmingham

England League One
Tuesday's Match

Bury 2, AFC Wimbledon 1

Saturday's Matches

Gillingham vs. Peterborough

Oxford United vs. Bristol Rovers

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Portsmouth

Scunthorpe vs. Rotherham

Bradford vs. Bury

Rochdale vs. Fleetwood Town

Blackpool vs. Walsall

Shrewsbury vs. Plymouth

Southend vs. Wigan

AFC Wimbledon vs. Northampton

Doncaster vs. Charlton

Blackburn vs. Oldham

England League Two
Tuesday's Match

Accrington Stanley 2, Swindon 1

Friday's Match

Cambridge United vs. Lincoln City

Saturday's Matches

Newport County vs. Forest Green Rovers

Exeter vs. Wycombe

Cheltenham vs. Port Vale

Swindon vs. Mansfield Town

Morecambe vs. Chesterfield

Coventry vs. Accrington Stanley

Crewe vs. Yeovil

Stevenage vs. Luton Town

Barnet vs. Notts County

Carlisle vs. Colchester

Crawley Town vs. Grimsby Town

England FA Cup
Tuesday's Matches

Rochdale 1, Millwall 0

Birmingham 1, Huddersfield 4

Swansea 8, Notts County 1

Wednesday's Match

Tottenham 2, Newport County 0