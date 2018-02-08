Armie Hammer joins guests at a sportswear-heavy Boss show

NEW YORK (AP) — The Boss menswear collection focuses on fusing a sportswear vibe, heavy on baseball, with its traditional emphasis on tailoring.

The collection is heavy on voluminous coats and roomy capes with a few shiny raincoats in bright yellow and white. Calming grays, browns and charcoals also appeared on the runway.

Actor Armie Hammer of this year's Oscar-nominated "Call Me By Your Name" was among the Hugo Boss fans in attendance, tapping his toes along to the soundtrack.

The show came on the third day of New York Fashion Week's menswear shows.