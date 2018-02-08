Brazilian couple facing kidnapping charges in Texas case

HOUSTON (AP) — A couple accused of helping their grandson from Texas illegally remain in Brazil after his mother allegedly violated a custody order in a divorce case is facing federal kidnapping charges.

Carlos and Jemima Guimaraes were arrested Wednesday in Miami after arriving on a flight from Brazil.

The couple and their daughter, Marcelle Guimaraes, have been charged by authorities in Houston with international parental kidnapping and conspiracy.

Prosecutors say Marcelle Guimaraes traveled with her son to Brazil in 2013 but never returned. Guimaraes had joint custody of her son with her now ex-husband.

The mother and boy have not returned to the United States.

Carlos and Jemima Guimaraes will remain in custody in Miami until a detention hearing on Monday. Court records didn't list an attorney for the couple.