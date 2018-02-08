BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Mar
|2037
|Down
|28
|Mar
|2049
|2065
|1988
|2013
|Down
|28
|May
|2063
|Down
|21
|May
|2071
|2090
|2015
|2037
|Down
|28
|Jul
|2090
|2107
|2040
|2063
|Down
|21
|Sep
|2107
|2123
|2060
|2083
|Down
|18
|Dec
|2128
|2147
|2088
|2106
|Down
|20
|Mar
|2152
|2169
|2113
|2128
|Down
|21
|May
|2167
|2182
|2136
|2142
|Down
|21
|Jul
|2190
|2194
|2151
|2154
|Down
|23
|Sep
|2199
|2202
|2161
|2165
|Down
|22
|Dec
|2172
|2177
|2171
|2177
|Down
|21