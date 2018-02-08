BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change Mar 2037 Down 28 Mar 2049 2065 1988 2013 Down 28 May 2063 Down 21 May 2071 2090 2015 2037 Down 28 Jul 2090 2107 2040 2063 Down 21 Sep 2107 2123 2060 2083 Down 18 Dec 2128 2147 2088 2106 Down 20 Mar 2152 2169 2113 2128 Down 21 May 2167 2182 2136 2142 Down 21 Jul 2190 2194 2151 2154 Down 23 Sep 2199 2202 2161 2165 Down 22 Dec 2172 2177 2171 2177 Down 21