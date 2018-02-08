  1. Home
  2. World

BC-US--Coffee, US

By  Associated Press
2018/02/08 04:22

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Mar 125.45 Up .40
Mar 122.95 123.90 122.60 123.30 Up .45
May 127.70 Up .30
May 125.05 126.10 124.75 125.45 Up .40
Jul 127.55 128.35 127.15 127.70 Up .30
Sep 129.95 130.75 129.45 130.05 Up .30
Dec 133.35 134.20 132.95 133.55 Up .30
Mar 136.65 137.35 136.30 136.80 Up .25
May 138.30 139.35 138.30 138.80 Up .25
Jul 140.05 141.05 140.05 140.60 Up .30
Sep 141.70 142.70 141.70 142.25 Up .30
Dec 144.35 145.15 144.35 144.90 Up .30
Mar 147.45 147.55 147.45 147.45 Up .20
May 149.10 149.40 149.10 149.30 Up .30
Jul 150.65 151.20 150.60 151.10 Up .45
Sep 152.15 153.05 152.00 152.95 Up .65
Dec 154.80 Up .65