New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Mar
|125.45
|Up
|.40
|Mar
|122.95
|123.90
|122.60
|123.30
|Up
|.45
|May
|127.70
|Up
|.30
|May
|125.05
|126.10
|124.75
|125.45
|Up
|.40
|Jul
|127.55
|128.35
|127.15
|127.70
|Up
|.30
|Sep
|129.95
|130.75
|129.45
|130.05
|Up
|.30
|Dec
|133.35
|134.20
|132.95
|133.55
|Up
|.30
|Mar
|136.65
|137.35
|136.30
|136.80
|Up
|.25
|May
|138.30
|139.35
|138.30
|138.80
|Up
|.25
|Jul
|140.05
|141.05
|140.05
|140.60
|Up
|.30
|Sep
|141.70
|142.70
|141.70
|142.25
|Up
|.30
|Dec
|144.35
|145.15
|144.35
|144.90
|Up
|.30
|Mar
|147.45
|147.55
|147.45
|147.45
|Up
|.20
|May
|149.10
|149.40
|149.10
|149.30
|Up
|.30
|Jul
|150.65
|151.20
|150.60
|151.10
|Up
|.45
|Sep
|152.15
|153.05
|152.00
|152.95
|Up
|.65
|Dec
|154.80
|Up
|.65