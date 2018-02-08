  1. Home
  2. World

BC-US--Petroleum, US

By  Associated Press
2018/02/08 04:20

New York (AP) — Petroleum futures trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange Wednesday:

(1,000 bbl; dollars per bbl.)

LIGHT SWEET CRUDE
Open High Low Settle Chg.
Feb 63.92 64.18 61.25 61.79 Down 1.60
Mar 63.63 63.86 61.07 61.55 Down 1.56
Apr 63.18 63.42 60.78 61.19 Down 1.51
May 62.69 62.93 60.42 60.81 Down 1.45
Jun 62.17 62.39 60.01 60.36 Down 1.39
Jul 61.58 61.73 59.55 59.86 Down 1.35
Aug 61.01 61.21 59.06 59.35 Down 1.32
Sep 60.53 60.58 58.69 58.87 Down 1.30
Oct 60.10 60.17 58.20 58.44 Down 1.27
Nov 59.57 59.81 57.75 58.04 Down 1.26
Dec 59.22 59.32 57.51 57.65 Down 1.23
Jan 58.82 58.82 57.17 57.23 Down 1.22
Feb 58.26 58.26 56.85 56.85 Down 1.19
Mar 56.49 Down 1.17
Apr 56.15 Down 1.16
May 57.26 57.45 55.58 55.83 Down 1.15
Jun 55.50 Down 1.13
Jul 55.19 Down 1.10
Aug 54.90 Down 1.08
Sep 54.64 Down 1.07
Oct 55.63 55.63 54.40 54.40 Down 1.06
Nov 55.36 55.70 53.98 54.17 Down 1.09
Dec 53.90 Down 1.10
Jan 53.64 Down 1.09
Feb 53.39 Down 1.08
Mar 53.16 Down 1.05
Apr 52.91 Down 1.02
May 53.41 53.41 52.69 52.70 Down 1.00
Jun 52.48 Down .98
Jul 52.30 Down .99
Aug 52.14 Down .96
Sep 51.98 Down .96
Oct 51.86 Down .92
Nov 52.89 52.89 51.58 51.72 Down .92
Dec 51.54 Down .92
Jan 51.35 Down .92
Feb 51.15 Down .92
Mar 50.99 Down .92
Apr 50.89 Down .89
May 50.83 Down .84
Jun 50.71 Down .81
Jul 50.69 Down .81
Aug 50.63 Down .81
Sep 50.44 Down .80
Oct 50.38 Down .80
Nov 51.30 51.30 50.28 50.31 Down .80
Dec 50.20 Down .80
Jan 50.11 Down .81
Feb 50.10 Down .81
Mar 50.01 Down .81
Apr 49.97 Down .82
May 49.90 Down .82
Jun 49.80 Down .82
Jul 49.81 Down .82
Aug 49.94 Down .81
Sep 49.83 Down .81
Oct 49.84 Down .81
Nov 50.58 50.58 49.79 49.79 Down .81
Dec 49.81 Down .80
Jan 49.78 Down .80
Feb 49.81 Down .79
Mar 49.78 Down .78
Apr 49.75 Down .78
May 49.82 Down .77
Jun 49.81 Down .76
Jul 49.77 Down .76
Aug 49.89 Down .75
Sep 49.90 Down .74
Oct 49.91 Down .74
Nov 49.95 Down .73
Dec 50.00 Down .72
Jan 50.03 Down .71
Feb 50.07 Down .70
Mar 50.09 Down .70
Apr 50.13 Down .69
May 50.15 Down .68
Jun 50.20 Down .67
Jul 50.23 Down .66
Aug 50.27 Down .65
Sep 50.29 Down .65
Oct 50.33 Down .64
Nov 51.00 51.00 50.36 50.36 Down .63
Dec 50.39 Down .63
Jan 50.43 Down .63
Feb 50.46 Down .63
Mar 50.49 Down .63
Apr 50.53 Down .63
May 50.56 Down .63
Jun 50.60 Down .63
Jul 50.63 Down .63
Aug 50.67 Down .63
Sep 50.70 Down .63
Oct 50.74 Down .63
Nov 50.77 Down .63
Dec 50.80 Down .63
Jan 50.84 Down .63
Feb 50.87 Down .63
Mar 50.90 Down .63
Apr 50.94 Down .63
May 50.97 Down .63
Jun 51.00 Down .63
Jul 51.04 Down .63
Aug 51.07 Down .63
Sep 51.10 Down .63
Oct 51.14 Down .63
Nov 51.17 Down .63
Dec 51.20 Down .63
Jan 51.23 Down .63