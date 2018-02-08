New York (AP) — Petroleum futures trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange Wednesday:
(1,000 bbl; dollars per bbl.)
|LIGHT SWEET CRUDE
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Feb
|63.92
|64.18
|61.25
|61.79 Down 1.60
|Mar
|63.63
|63.86
|61.07
|61.55 Down 1.56
|Apr
|63.18
|63.42
|60.78
|61.19 Down 1.51
|May
|62.69
|62.93
|60.42
|60.81 Down 1.45
|Jun
|62.17
|62.39
|60.01
|60.36 Down 1.39
|Jul
|61.58
|61.73
|59.55
|59.86 Down 1.35
|Aug
|61.01
|61.21
|59.06
|59.35 Down 1.32
|Sep
|60.53
|60.58
|58.69
|58.87 Down 1.30
|Oct
|60.10
|60.17
|58.20
|58.44 Down 1.27
|Nov
|59.57
|59.81
|57.75
|58.04 Down 1.26
|Dec
|59.22
|59.32
|57.51
|57.65 Down 1.23
|Jan
|58.82
|58.82
|57.17
|57.23 Down 1.22
|Feb
|58.26
|58.26
|56.85
|56.85 Down 1.19
|Mar
|56.49 Down 1.17
|Apr
|56.15 Down 1.16
|May
|57.26
|57.45
|55.58
|55.83 Down 1.15
|Jun
|55.50 Down 1.13
|Jul
|55.19 Down 1.10
|Aug
|54.90 Down 1.08
|Sep
|54.64 Down 1.07
|Oct
|55.63
|55.63
|54.40
|54.40 Down 1.06
|Nov
|55.36
|55.70
|53.98
|54.17 Down 1.09
|Dec
|53.90 Down 1.10
|Jan
|53.64 Down 1.09
|Feb
|53.39 Down 1.08
|Mar
|53.16 Down 1.05
|Apr
|52.91 Down 1.02
|May
|53.41
|53.41
|52.69
|52.70 Down 1.00
|Jun
|52.48
|Down .98
|Jul
|52.30
|Down .99
|Aug
|52.14
|Down .96
|Sep
|51.98
|Down .96
|Oct
|51.86
|Down .92
|Nov
|52.89
|52.89
|51.58
|51.72
|Down .92
|Dec
|51.54
|Down .92
|Jan
|51.35
|Down .92
|Feb
|51.15
|Down .92
|Mar
|50.99
|Down .92
|Apr
|50.89
|Down .89
|May
|50.83
|Down .84
|Jun
|50.71
|Down .81
|Jul
|50.69
|Down .81
|Aug
|50.63
|Down .81
|Sep
|50.44
|Down .80
|Oct
|50.38
|Down .80
|Nov
|51.30
|51.30
|50.28
|50.31
|Down .80
|Dec
|50.20
|Down .80
|Jan
|50.11
|Down .81
|Feb
|50.10
|Down .81
|Mar
|50.01
|Down .81
|Apr
|49.97
|Down .82
|May
|49.90
|Down .82
|Jun
|49.80
|Down .82
|Jul
|49.81
|Down .82
|Aug
|49.94
|Down .81
|Sep
|49.83
|Down .81
|Oct
|49.84
|Down .81
|Nov
|50.58
|50.58
|49.79
|49.79
|Down .81
|Dec
|49.81
|Down .80
|Jan
|49.78
|Down .80
|Feb
|49.81
|Down .79
|Mar
|49.78
|Down .78
|Apr
|49.75
|Down .78
|May
|49.82
|Down .77
|Jun
|49.81
|Down .76
|Jul
|49.77
|Down .76
|Aug
|49.89
|Down .75
|Sep
|49.90
|Down .74
|Oct
|49.91
|Down .74
|Nov
|49.95
|Down .73
|Dec
|50.00
|Down .72
|Jan
|50.03
|Down .71
|Feb
|50.07
|Down .70
|Mar
|50.09
|Down .70
|Apr
|50.13
|Down .69
|May
|50.15
|Down .68
|Jun
|50.20
|Down .67
|Jul
|50.23
|Down .66
|Aug
|50.27
|Down .65
|Sep
|50.29
|Down .65
|Oct
|50.33
|Down .64
|Nov
|51.00
|51.00
|50.36
|50.36
|Down .63
|Dec
|50.39
|Down .63
|Jan
|50.43
|Down .63
|Feb
|50.46
|Down .63
|Mar
|50.49
|Down .63
|Apr
|50.53
|Down .63
|May
|50.56
|Down .63
|Jun
|50.60
|Down .63
|Jul
|50.63
|Down .63
|Aug
|50.67
|Down .63
|Sep
|50.70
|Down .63
|Oct
|50.74
|Down .63
|Nov
|50.77
|Down .63
|Dec
|50.80
|Down .63
|Jan
|50.84
|Down .63
|Feb
|50.87
|Down .63
|Mar
|50.90
|Down .63
|Apr
|50.94
|Down .63
|May
|50.97
|Down .63
|Jun
|51.00
|Down .63
|Jul
|51.04
|Down .63
|Aug
|51.07
|Down .63
|Sep
|51.10
|Down .63
|Oct
|51.14
|Down .63
|Nov
|51.17
|Down .63
|Dec
|51.20
|Down .63
|Jan
|51.23
|Down .63