Professor reprimanded over selfie with severed heads

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A newly released document shows a top University of Connecticut dental school professor was reprimanded over a selfie showing him and several students with two severed heads used for medical research.

The November letter by UConn School of Dental Medicine Dean R. Lamont MacNeil reprimands orthodontics professor Flavio Uribe for inappropriate and disrespectful conduct. The letter was obtained Wednesday by The Associated Press through a public records request.

The selfie was taken in June at the Yale School of Medicine during a surgical workshop and shared in a private group chat.

Uribe, who did not take the photo, did not immediately return messages Wednesday. He previously told the AP the photo was unfortunate and he was surprised when it was taken.

UConn previously declined to disclose if anyone was disciplined.