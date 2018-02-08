Trump accuser takes #MeToo message to voters in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Rachel Crooks' allegations of sexual misconduct against President Donald Trump have been dismissed by the president, so she has a new approach to ensure her message is heard: She's running for office.

The 35-year-old university administrator from northwestern Ohio launched a campaign this week for a seat in the state Legislature. The first-time candidate, a Democrat, said she was motivated in part to run because Trump has escaped consequences for the harassment alleged by her and other women. Trump has denied the accusations.

Her candidacy comes as women are speaking up about harassment in the workplace.

Her opponent, Republican incumbent Bill Reineke, says he will be pleased if the race draws more attention to the sexual harassment issue, but said the debate needs to be broader.