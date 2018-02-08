  1. Home
  2. World

Dinosaur-killing space rock may have triggered sea volcanoes

By SETH BORENSTEIN , AP Science Writer,Associated Press
2018/02/08 03:33

In this 2015 image provided by the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, a deep-sea octopus explores new lava flows that erupted at the Axial Seamount

This 2015 image provided by the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution shows the edge of the 2015 lava flow, above, at the Axial Seamount where it overl

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new study says the giant space rock that wiped out the dinosaurs may have set off a chain of cataclysmic volcanic eruptions undersea.

About 66 million years ago a 6-mile wide asteroid smacked into Earth, creating the Chicxulub crater in the Yucatan and sparking deadly chaos. First it set fires across the globe and then it triggered years of cold darkness.

But a new study in Wednesday's journal Science Advances says it may have also triggered extra strong eruptions on the floor of the oceans. Study authors calculate that those eruptions ejected so much molten rock underwater that on land it would cover the entire continental United States a couple hundred feet deep or so.