Puerto Rico's first lady apologizes for sending candles

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The wife of Puerto Rico's governor is apologizing for sending candles to people on an island where more than 400,000 power customers remain in the dark months after Hurricane Maria.

Beatriz Rossello said Wednesday that the gift was misinterpreted and she just wanted to send a message of unity and hope.

The candles were made in part with pieces of a tree blown over at the governor's mansion. They were accompanied by a message saying, "May this piece represent the transformation and resilience of the people of Puerto Rico."

Yabucoa Mayor Rafael Surillo told The Associated Press that he received a candle and felt it was in poor taste. He said only about 12 percent of those in his town have power.

It's unclear how many people received the candles.