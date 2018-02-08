36 indicted in global cybercrime ring that stole $530M

LOS ANGELES (AP) — U.S. prosecutors say 36 people have been indicted in connection with an international cybercrime ring that bought and sold stolen credit card information, leading to losses of more than $530 million.

The Justice Department says Wednesday that the so-called Infraud Organization dealt in the large-scale acquisition and sale of stolen identities, credit card information and malware.

Deputy Assistant Attorney General David Rybicki says it was "truly the premier one-stop shop for cybercriminals worldwide."

He says the organization used an online forum on the dark web to sell financial and personal information.

Investigators believe the organization's nearly 11,000 members targeted more than 4.3 million credit cards and bank accounts.

Thirteen people have been taken into custody in the U.S., France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Australia, Kosovo, Serbia and Albania.