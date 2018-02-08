Michigan gets request to pardon Polish-born doctor

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Michigan officials have received a request to pardon a Polish-born doctor arrested by immigration agents over misdemeanor convictions 25 years ago.

The Kalamazoo Gazette reports Wednesday that Gov. Rick Snyder received the request on behalf of Lukasz Niec and forwarded it to the Michigan Department of Corrections Parole Board.

Niec was released on bond last week but awaits removal proceedings. Federal immigration officials say the 43-year-old Kalamazoo doctor can be deported for the 1992 convictions dating to when he was in high school.

Niec was arrested Jan. 16 for "administrative immigration violations."

The convictions were for malicious destruction of property and receiving stolen goods. Niec has said he made mistakes when he was young and has turned around his life.

He legally came to the U.S. as a child.

