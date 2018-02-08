Briton who fought against IS faces terrorism charge

LONDON (AP) — A British man who fought with Kurdish militia against the Islamic State group is facing a terrorism charge.

London's Metropolitan Police force said Wednesday that 43-year-old James Matthews is accused of "attending a place or places in Iraq and Syria where instruction or training was provided" for terrorist purposes.

In March, a Jim Matthews was signatory on an "open letter from British YPG fighters on London attacks" posted on a Kurdish news website. It urged people not to give in to extremism following several deadly attacks.

Matthews is due in court Feb. 14 to be formally charged.

Several Britons have been killed fighting with Kurdish YPG militia against IS. This is one of the first cases in which a Briton who fought against IS has been charged with terrorism.