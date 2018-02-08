US task force warns Cuba's internet controls stifle dissent

WASHINGTON (AP) — A task force created by the Trump administration is looking for ways to expand internet access in Cuba and warning that the island's government uses online restrictions to stifle dissent.

The group held its first public meeting at the State Department on Wednesday.

U.S. officials say Cuba has one of the world's lowest internet penetration rates and that high access costs make the internet too expensive for most Cubans.

The task force includes government agencies and outside groups. It will make recommendations for increasing connectivity and enabling internet freedoms.

Cuba has protested the creation of the task force and accuses the U.S. of using internet manipulation to achieve what the Havana government calls "subversive political ends."