Defense lawyer attacks credibility of key government witness

NEW YORK (AP) — A defense lawyer is attacking the credibility of the government's star witness in the trial of a former top aide to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Attorney Barry Bohrer on Wednesday defended longtime Cuomo confidante Joseph Percoco by highlighting lies and crimes committed by the government's key witness, Todd Howe.

Howe and Percoco were close friends for three decades before Howe pleaded guilty to multiple crimes and began cooperating with prosecutors against Percoco.

Percoco has pleaded not guilty to charges he accepted over $300,000 in bribes from an energy consultant and two real estate developers.

Bohrer began his cross examination by asking Howe if he is an honest man.

Howe said he is today. But he admitted to years of dishonesty and crimes.