LA Times suitor is basketball-loving billionaire doctor

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The man buying the Los Angeles Times is a 65-year-old physician-entrepreneur described by Forbes Magazine as "America's richest doctor."

Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong (Soon-Shong) already was one of the largest shareholders in the Times' parent company Tronc, with a 26 percent stake.

He's been an outspoken critic of the way Tronc has run the Times since he became a major investor about 18 months ago.

Born in South Africa to Chinese parents, Soon-Shiong came to Los Angeles in the 1970s, going to work as a resident at the UCLA Medical School.

He made his fortune developing the cancer-fighting drug Abraxane. He says his goal is to cure cancer.

Forbes estimates his worth at $7.8 billion.

A basketball fanatic, Soon-Shiong also owns a minority interest in the Los Angeles Lakers.