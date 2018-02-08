Holder: Obama respected 'wall' between White House, Justice

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Attorney General Eric Holder says that although he and President Barack Obama were friends while they were both in office, Obama respected the "wall between the White House and the Justice Department."

He told reporters over breakfast Wednesday that in some instances, there were decisions made in the Justice Department that were not communicated to the White House. Holder says he suspects he made some decisions Obama might not have agreed with.

But he says Obama did not privately and "certainly not publicly" criticize his decisions as attorney general.

He says he hoped President Donald Trump rethinks his frequent criticism of the Justice Department and the FBI.

Holder says there could be a long-term negative consequence of the criticism, including potentially affecting the credibility during trials of agents.