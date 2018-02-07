Magnitude 5.7 quake rattles eastern Taiwan's Hualien

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A 5.7 magnitude earthquake shook eastern Taiwan's Hualien tonight, just as residents were trying to recover from a deadly earthquake that struck almost exactly 24 hours ago and capping off well over a hundred aftershocks felt in the same area during the day.

The temblor was centered 22.1 kilometers northeast of Hualien County hall, at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers, according to Central Weather Bureau (CWB) data.

An intensity level of 4 was felt in Hualien County, Yilan County and Nantou County, while a level of 3 was felt in Yunlin County. An intensity level of 2 was felt in Taichung City, Taoyuan City, Hsinchu County, Taipei City, Miaoli County, New Taipei City, Chiayi County, Changhua County, Taitung County, while an intensity level of 1 was felt in the rest of Taiwan proper.

Located along the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt in a specific location.

According the Central Emergency Operation Center, seven people have died, 67 are missing and 260 were injured as a result of Tuesday's (Feb. 6) magnitude 6.0 earthquake.