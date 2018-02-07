It's a boy: Gorilla baby in Leipzig Zoo named Kio

Baby gorilla Kio relaxes in the arms of his mother Kumili at the zoo in Leipzig, Germany, Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018. Kio was born during the night betwe
BERLIN (AP) — The Leipzig Zoo says a baby gorilla born in December is a boy and has been named Kio, meaning "the Strong."
Kio lived up to his name Wednesday, holding on tightly to his mother Kumili, who is 13.
The zoo in the eastern German city says Kio is "very stable in his development, strong and starting to sit on his own."
The zoo now has three young gorillas which it says is great "for their social development and for the zoo itself."