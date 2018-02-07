Charges: Dr. did coke, let office manager prescribe opioids

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania doctor is accused of treating patients while high on cocaine and other drugs, and letting her office manager prescribe highly addictive opioids to patients she hadn't examined.

The state attorney general's office says it was tipped off about the Gettysburg doctor, 60-year-old Rita Harrison, in August 2016, when one of her patients tried to fill a prescription for Oxycodone but it was filled out improperly. The pharmacist tried to contact Harrison and discovered she'd been on sabbatical for a month.

She's accused of, among other charges, letting her employee prescribe controlled substances.

According to an affidavit, 55-year-old Robin Bridgman is the office manager at Battlewound Healthcare. She also accused of forging Harrison's signature on prescriptions.

A preliminary hearing for both is set for Wednesday.

Messages seeking comment from their attorneys weren't immediately returned.