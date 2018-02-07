Romantic getaway tips from the world's longest honeymooners

NEW YORK (AP) — When you hear about honeymoons or romantic getaways for Valentine's Day, the trip often involves expensive hotels in upscale destinations.

But Mike and Anne Howard took their honeymoon on the road, threw in some adventure and traveled to seven continents on a budget.

They spent more than five years on the road and blogged about being the "world's longest honeymooners" at HoneyTrek.com. Their book, "Ultimate Journeys for Two," features 75 destinations and travel advice. They recently launched a travel agency, HoneyTrek Trips, to help others experience destinations in what they call "HoneyTrek style" — a mix of "local and luxury with a dash of travel hacking."

Mike Howard says "adventure can be romantic even if it doesn't have rose petals on the bed and chocolates on your pillow."