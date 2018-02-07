WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

TOP STORIES:

OLY--RUSSIAN DOPING-CAS

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea — Two groups of Russian athletes seeking late entry for the Pyeongchang Olympics have their appeals adjourned, leaving decisions on their participation to the eve of the opening ceremony at the earliest. By John Pye. SENT: 400 words, photos.

OLY--RUSSIA-LIFE AS NEUTRALS

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea — Nadezhda Sergeeva's bobsled training outfit says a lot about what life will be like for an "Olympic Athlete from Russia." There is an old, anonymous black race suit with tape over several logos. Underneath, a white T-shirt with a simple message — "I Don't Do Doping." By James Ellingworth. SENT: 900 words, photos.

OLY--PYEONGCHANG-NOROVIRUS

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea — Officials are scrambling on the eve of the biggest planned event in South Korea in years — not because of anything related to North Korea and national security, but in an attempt to arrest the spread of norovirus at the Pyeongchang Games. By Foster Klug. SENT: 650 words, photos.

NEW/UPCOMING:

SOC--ENGLISH ROUNDUP

LONDON — Tottenham gets a second chance to beat Newport County in the FA Cup in a fourth-round replay against the fourth-tier team. The original match ended in a surprising 1-1 draw in south Wales. UPCOMING: 300 words by 2200 GMT, photos.

SOC--BARCELONA-VALENCIA

MADRID — After hearing nonstop talk about Gerard Pique and his provocative celebration against Espanyol, Barcelona tries to get its focus back on the Copa del Rey semifinal. By Tales Azzoni. SENT: 500 words, photos.

SOCCER:

SOC--ENGLAND-DISCRIMINATION

LONDON — Discrimination in English soccer soars 60 percent in the first half of the season. The Premier League accounted for 64 of the 282 incidents of abuse reported to anti-discrimination group Kick It Out, a 50 percent jump on the first half of the previous season. SENT: 200 words.

ATHLETICS:

ATH--DOPING-LEVINE

LONDON — British 400-meter runner Nigel Levine is provisionally suspended for failing a doping test. SENT: 100 words.

ATH--AUSTRALIA-DOPING-FIEN

SYDNEY — Australian marathon runner Cassie Fien accepts a nine-month ban and waives a hearing after testing positive for the banned substance Higenamine. SENT: 100 words.

RUGBY:

RGU--ZIMBABWE-DE VILLIERS

HARARE, Zimbabwe — Former South Africa rugby coach Peter de Villiers has taken on the challenge of trying to get Zimbabwe's team back at the World Cup for the first time in nearly 30 years. By Enock Muchinjo. SENT: 400 words.

CRICKET:

CRI--SOUTH AFRICA-INDIA

CAPE TOWN, South Africa — Struggling South Africa puts India in to bat in the third one-day international at Newlands. SENT: 200 words.

CRI--BANGLADESH-SRI LANKA

DHAKA, Bangladesh — Bangladesh is expecting a result-oriented pitch as it tries to win a test series for the first time since 2014 by beating Sri Lanka in the second and final test on Thursday. SENT: 250 words.

