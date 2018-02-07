UMass students arrested after Super Bowl appear in court

BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (AP) — Seven University of Massachusetts-Amherst students arrested during a violent post-Super Bowl disturbance on campus have pleaded not guilty.

Six were arraigned Tuesday and one was arraigned Monday.

The university says about 2,000 students gathered outdoors in a residential area after the New England Patriots lost Sunday's game to the Philadelphia Eagles and they destroyed property, started fights and set off firecrackers.

One of the students arrested allegedly threw a chunk of ice at an officer trying to quell the crowd, while another allegedly threw a road flare at officers.

They face charges including assault and battery on a police officer, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest.

All were released on personal recognizance and face punishment up to expulsion if they are found to have violated the university's student conduct code.