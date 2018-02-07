Business group: Patience wearing thin with UK govt on Brexit

LONDON (AP) — A prominent British business group says the government must come up with a plan for post-Brexit trade relations with the European Union, or risk a hit to investment and jobs.

In a letter to Prime Minister Theresa May, the British Chambers of Commerce says "patience is wearing thin" with government divisions.

It says a lack of clarity means businesses are starting to activate Brexit contingency plans, which could mean moving jobs from Britain to the EU.

The group's leaders say "there is no room for continued ambiguity as companies make investment and hiring decisions. The government must set out its plans."

Britain is due to leave the bloc in March 2019. Key ministers in May's Cabinet are meeting Wednesday and Thursday to try to strike a common position.