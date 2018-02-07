Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, February 7, 2018

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (MPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;79;Humid with clearing;90;79;SW;11;81%;63%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Clouds and sunshine;75;57;Mostly sunny;76;59;WNW;5;53%;0%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and mild;64;42;Partly sunny, mild;64;45;ENE;5;56%;12%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly cloudy;51;40;More sun than clouds;53;42;NE;7;58%;81%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly sunny, chilly;37;25;Partly sunny;39;29;S;9;70%;69%;2

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;23;7;Mostly sunny;20;7;NNE;3;72%;4%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Thickening clouds;49;27;Partly sunny, chilly;45;24;NE;5;30%;0%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Some sun returning;13;-3;Low clouds;13;-2;ENE;6;94%;42%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Clouds and sun;96;74;Partly sunny;96;73;NE;6;52%;37%;12

Athens, Greece;Spotty showers;61;50;Mostly sunny;61;48;W;7;63%;0%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Clouds and sun;72;62;Increasing clouds;73;65;ESE;14;57%;67%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and pleasant;76;48;Mostly sunny, nice;74;48;WNW;12;33%;0%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Clearing and warm;95;74;Sunshine and nice;91;72;E;8;59%;13%;10

Bangalore, India;A p.m. t-storm;86;63;Mostly cloudy;82;64;SE;5;58%;44%;4

Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly sunny;90;70;Sunny and nice;89;73;S;7;50%;2%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny, chilly;49;37;Spotty showers;44;35;NNE;12;77%;85%;3

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;36;16;Inc. clouds;37;19;NNE;9;19%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Cloudy and breezy;50;36;A thick cloud cover;42;31;W;12;87%;44%;1

Berlin, Germany;Turning sunny;35;23;Partly sunny, chilly;33;24;ESE;5;61%;14%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A little p.m. rain;67;48;A little p.m. rain;67;46;SE;4;68%;66%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;A stray t-shower;79;64;A shower or t-storm;80;65;NE;6;72%;86%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;Chilly with wet snow;35;31;A bit of a.m. snow;36;27;NNW;13;84%;76%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Clouds and sun, cold;34;21;Sunny, but chilly;38;28;SSW;4;52%;66%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Spotty showers;51;41;Mild with some sun;53;38;WSW;11;71%;44%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Snow, then rain;37;34;Snow and rain;40;27;NW;6;87%;67%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;91;77;Partly sunny, warm;92;75;NNE;8;51%;41%;10

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy and very warm;89;66;Cloudy and very warm;91;66;S;4;40%;82%;6

Busan, South Korea;Sunny, not as cold;40;22;Mostly sunny, chilly;42;29;SW;6;34%;2%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Clouds and very warm;84;61;Clouds and sun, warm;88;61;ENE;9;20%;4%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny;82;65;Becoming cloudy;80;63;W;8;60%;25%;10

Caracas, Venezuela;Some sun, pleasant;76;66;Partly sunny;78;65;ENE;4;62%;38%;9

Chennai, India;Sun and clouds;88;75;Partly sunny;90;74;SE;5;67%;14%;8

Chicago, United States;Quite cold;23;9;A bit of p.m. snow;23;20;SSE;8;62%;86%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A p.m. t-storm;89;74;Rain, a thunderstorm;86;73;SE;7;78%;78%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny, chilly;31;28;Sun and some clouds;35;26;SSW;6;70%;61%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Clouds and sun;70;61;Clouds and sunshine;69;61;NNE;18;69%;2%;7

Dallas, United States;Decreasing clouds;44;30;Mostly sunny;59;42;SSE;6;47%;2%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Mostly cloudy;89;78;An afternoon shower;88;77;NE;15;70%;55%;4

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;73;45;Hazy sun;72;45;NNW;4;46%;0%;5

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;54;34;Periods of sun, mild;61;34;SSW;7;31%;6%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;82;68;Clouds and sun;84;61;WSW;6;47%;2%;4

Dili, East Timor;An afternoon shower;91;75;A shower in the a.m.;86;75;WSW;6;77%;82%;9

Dublin, Ireland;A little p.m. rain;40;37;A little a.m. rain;47;29;W;12;91%;86%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Plenty of sun;57;23;Mostly sunny;48;24;NNE;6;31%;0%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;53;45;Spotty showers;55;43;NW;8;68%;62%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy;61;54;Decreasing clouds;66;54;SE;5;43%;16%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly cloudy;80;60;A shower or two;77;61;E;5;65%;66%;14

Havana, Cuba;Sunshine and nice;84;69;Mostly sunny;84;70;E;9;66%;28%;5

Helsinki, Finland;A little snow;22;18;A snow shower;30;19;SSW;12;93%;78%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;More sun than clouds;86;69;Sunshine and nice;89;69;SE;5;61%;12%;8

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny;60;50;Partly sunny;64;56;E;6;54%;26%;6

Honolulu, United States;A shower or two;79;67;Partly sunny;80;67;NE;12;58%;29%;6

Hyderabad, India;Mostly cloudy;85;65;Partly sunny;87;68;ESE;5;34%;9%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunlit and nice;74;41;Hazy sun;72;42;N;4;37%;0%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny;57;50;Showers around;58;48;WSW;12;71%;60%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;A shower;86;75;Showers and t-storms;85;75;W;9;82%;91%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;83;69;Partly sunny, nice;86;69;NW;7;53%;0%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;A t-storm in spots;77;60;A stray t-shower;72;58;WNW;6;78%;61%;9

Kabul, Afghanistan;Plenty of sun;46;22;Plenty of sun;47;22;NW;4;21%;0%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunshine and nice;82;52;Hazy sunshine;83;53;N;4;30%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly cloudy;68;43;Sunny and nice;70;41;W;6;40%;1%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and hot;99;69;Sunny and hot;99;69;N;11;23%;0%;7

Kiev, Ukraine;A bit of a.m. snow;31;28;A bit of p.m. snow;36;34;E;11;73%;85%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;87;73;A p.m. shower or two;87;74;NE;7;59%;58%;7

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;90;77;Mainly cloudy;89;76;W;6;70%;66%;3

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;89;66;Partly sunny, nice;82;63;WSW;5;43%;3%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Mostly cloudy;89;72;A shower in the p.m.;90;71;E;4;66%;60%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;51;42;A t-storm in spots;52;40;SE;7;84%;76%;10

Lagos, Nigeria;A shower in the p.m.;93;80;Clearing and humid;92;81;SW;7;69%;33%;8

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny;76;68;Clouds and sun, nice;76;68;S;6;76%;36%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;54;37;Mostly sunny;52;44;NW;8;51%;61%;3

London, United Kingdom;A passing shower;40;28;Periods of sun;43;39;SSW;9;69%;78%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny and very warm;82;55;Plenty of sun;84;56;NE;5;25%;2%;4

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;90;78;Clearing;86;78;SSW;6;71%;39%;5

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny, chilly;44;25;Partly sunny, chilly;45;25;NW;6;53%;6%;3

Male, Maldives;Some sun;86;78;Showers around;88;79;NNE;7;69%;70%;10

Manaus, Brazil;Decreasing clouds;90;76;A shower in the a.m.;90;74;ESE;6;65%;78%;11

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;85;72;A passing shower;84;72;ESE;4;69%;57%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly sunny;99;69;Not as hot;87;66;S;7;47%;17%;6

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;74;50;Periods of sun;70;46;NNE;6;45%;44%;7

Miami, United States;Partial sunshine;82;72;Some sun, a shower;82;72;ENE;9;70%;52%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly sunny;26;21;A little snow;29;25;E;9;82%;73%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny, breezy;86;75;Partly sunny, nice;86;76;E;13;65%;1%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunshine;88;71;Clouds and sun;91;72;NNE;9;51%;5%;6

Montreal, Canada;Cloudy with snow;20;7;Clouds and sun;20;7;SW;2;67%;34%;1

Moscow, Russia;Becoming cloudy;19;2;Increasing clouds;19;16;SE;6;61%;33%;1

Mumbai, India;Clouds and sun;88;74;Hazy sunshine;87;72;NW;5;45%;0%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;82;56;Partly sunny;83;56;NNE;14;31%;0%;8

New York, United States;A little icy mix;41;27;Mostly sunny;33;23;W;15;40%;2%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sun, some clouds;70;48;Clouds and sun;71;52;SSW;6;62%;6%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;A bit of a.m. snow;12;7;Cloudy;16;0;WNW;5;89%;53%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Snow showers;41;23;Mostly sunny, chilly;42;22;ESE;6;57%;1%;4

Oslo, Norway;Freezing fog;22;13;Cloudy;29;24;SSW;3;70%;74%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Cloudy with snow;17;2;Mostly sunny;19;4;SW;8;66%;15%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Windy;84;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;81;75;NNE;9;80%;93%;6

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny, nice;90;74;Partly sunny;90;75;NW;8;63%;13%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;Clouds and sun;88;72;Spotty showers;88;74;ENE;9;67%;72%;10

Paris, France;Some sun returning;33;17;Sunny, but cold;35;19;SSW;3;67%;66%;2

Perth, Australia;Nice with some sun;81;64;Sunny and pleasant;88;69;S;11;45%;1%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Sunny and nice;90;66;Sunshine and nice;88;67;S;5;56%;6%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;91;74;A shower;90;75;N;14;73%;66%;10

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;93;68;Mostly sunny;93;69;E;6;39%;3%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;A bit of p.m. snow;35;27;Clouds and sun;35;22;WNW;6;58%;44%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Not as cold;27;-1;Sunny, but chilly;31;15;SE;3;45%;3%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Cloudy with showers;68;55;A little rain;71;51;E;9;63%;86%;11

Rabat, Morocco;A shower in the p.m.;54;38;Showers around;55;42;NNW;5;76%;86%;4

Recife, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;88;79;A morning shower;88;77;ENE;8;64%;81%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;A little snow;36;29;Rather cloudy;32;30;WSW;16;61%;80%;0

Riga, Latvia;A little snow;31;16;Partly sunny;26;19;ENE;3;81%;0%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A shower or two;85;73;Mostly sunny;86;73;NE;6;67%;28%;12

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;84;54;Mostly cloudy;81;53;ENE;5;12%;0%;5

Rome, Italy;Showers and t-storms;55;39;Some sun, a shower;55;36;NE;4;73%;80%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A little snow;25;22;Decreasing clouds;25;15;ESE;8;76%;27%;1

San Francisco, United States;Sunshine;70;52;Mostly sunny, mild;70;51;W;6;67%;2%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny;81;62;Partly sunny, nice;78;62;ENE;12;57%;1%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;81;75;A stray shower;82;74;E;16;66%;69%;6

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, nice;77;65;Periods of sun;80;64;N;8;62%;15%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and nice;74;37;Sunny and pleasant;75;38;ESE;4;14%;0%;8

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;86;58;Sunny and nice;84;55;SW;7;46%;28%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;81;69;Mostly sunny;80;69;N;6;78%;33%;6

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;53;30;Partly sunny;52;37;N;5;55%;64%;3

Seattle, United States;Rain and drizzle;54;48;Spotty showers;53;42;SSE;10;79%;72%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Clouds and sun, cold;28;15;Plenty of sun;34;21;ENE;3;38%;0%;3

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, chilly;45;32;Partly sunny, chilly;43;32;SE;9;44%;0%;4

Singapore, Singapore;Clouds and sunshine;86;76;An afternoon shower;87;75;NNE;15;66%;54%;9

Sofia, Bulgaria;More clouds than sun;48;34;Mild with some sun;51;32;WSW;6;75%;39%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;82;74;A shower in spots;83;73;ENE;15;67%;77%;7

Stockholm, Sweden;Cloudy and chilly;28;22;Cloudy;34;24;SSW;5;75%;52%;1

Sydney, Australia;Sunshine, pleasant;80;68;Mostly sunny;84;70;NNE;15;50%;5%;10

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and drizzle;59;52;A shower in the a.m.;60;58;ESE;13;72%;67%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;A little snow;28;22;A snow shower;27;12;SSE;9;81%;75%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny, cold;32;18;Sunny, not as cold;42;21;NE;5;38%;0%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny, mild;52;38;A morning shower;46;36;ESE;5;80%;55%;1

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny;59;37;Rain and snow;48;37;W;6;58%;86%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Increasing clouds;76;58;Some brightening;77;59;E;4;47%;1%;2

Tirana, Albania;Rain this afternoon;67;46;Rainy times;58;43;SE;6;70%;93%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny, chilly;46;32;Partly sunny;47;32;NNW;7;43%;2%;4

Toronto, Canada;Snow;25;13;Increasing clouds;23;14;W;13;71%;37%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Sunshine;65;48;High clouds;64;56;ESE;4;52%;27%;2

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;63;43;Mostly sunny;60;44;SE;4;69%;57%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny;12;-12;Afternoon flurries;5;-16;NW;8;68%;66%;1

Vancouver, Canada;Rain and drizzle;49;45;A shower;50;37;WSW;5;73%;59%;1

Vienna, Austria;Chilly with snow;35;33;Showers of rain/snow;39;25;NW;9;79%;75%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Clearing;75;57;Partly sunny, nice;80;57;ENE;6;45%;6%;4

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly sunny;27;18;Partly sunny;33;24;ENE;6;81%;71%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Becoming cloudy;33;27;Cloudy;34;28;N;8;87%;71%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny;69;56;Mostly sunny, nice;70;58;ENE;14;59%;2%;9

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunny and less humid;89;65;Sunshine, pleasant;90;67;SSW;5;59%;0%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny, mild;52;29;Mostly sunny, mild;49;27;E;2;55%;22%;3

