Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, February 7, 2018

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (KPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;26;Humid with clearing;32;26;SW;18;81%;63%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Clouds and sunshine;24;14;Mostly sunny;25;15;WNW;9;53%;0%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and mild;18;6;Partly sunny, mild;18;7;ENE;8;56%;12%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly cloudy;10;4;More sun than clouds;11;5;NE;11;58%;81%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly sunny, chilly;3;-4;Partly sunny;4;-2;S;14;70%;69%;2

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;-5;-14;Mostly sunny;-6;-14;NNE;5;72%;4%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Thickening clouds;10;-3;Partly sunny, chilly;7;-4;NE;9;30%;0%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Some sun returning;-10;-19;Low clouds;-10;-19;ENE;9;94%;42%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Clouds and sun;35;23;Partly sunny;35;23;NE;10;52%;37%;12

Athens, Greece;Spotty showers;16;10;Mostly sunny;16;9;W;12;63%;0%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Clouds and sun;22;16;Increasing clouds;23;18;ESE;22;57%;67%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and pleasant;24;9;Mostly sunny, nice;23;9;WNW;19;33%;0%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Clearing and warm;35;24;Sunshine and nice;33;22;E;13;59%;13%;10

Bangalore, India;A p.m. t-storm;30;17;Mostly cloudy;28;18;SE;8;58%;44%;4

Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly sunny;32;21;Sunny and nice;32;23;S;11;50%;2%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny, chilly;9;3;Spotty showers;7;2;NNE;19;77%;85%;3

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;2;-9;Inc. clouds;3;-7;NNE;15;19%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Cloudy and breezy;10;2;A thick cloud cover;5;-1;W;19;87%;44%;1

Berlin, Germany;Turning sunny;2;-5;Partly sunny, chilly;1;-4;ESE;7;61%;14%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A little p.m. rain;19;9;A little p.m. rain;19;8;SE;7;68%;66%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;A stray t-shower;26;18;A shower or t-storm;27;18;NE;10;72%;86%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;Chilly with wet snow;1;-1;A bit of a.m. snow;2;-3;NNW;21;84%;76%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Clouds and sun, cold;1;-6;Sunny, but chilly;3;-2;SSW;6;52%;66%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Spotty showers;10;5;Mild with some sun;12;3;WSW;17;71%;44%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Snow, then rain;3;1;Snow and rain;4;-3;NW;10;87%;67%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;33;25;Partly sunny, warm;34;24;NNE;13;51%;41%;10

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy and very warm;32;19;Cloudy and very warm;33;19;S;6;40%;82%;6

Busan, South Korea;Sunny, not as cold;4;-6;Mostly sunny, chilly;5;-2;SW;9;34%;2%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Clouds and very warm;29;16;Clouds and sun, warm;31;16;ENE;15;20%;4%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny;28;18;Becoming cloudy;27;17;W;13;60%;25%;10

Caracas, Venezuela;Some sun, pleasant;25;19;Partly sunny;25;18;ENE;6;62%;38%;9

Chennai, India;Sun and clouds;31;24;Partly sunny;32;23;SE;8;67%;14%;8

Chicago, United States;Quite cold;-5;-13;A bit of p.m. snow;-5;-7;SSE;13;62%;86%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A p.m. t-storm;31;23;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;23;SE;11;78%;78%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny, chilly;0;-2;Sun and some clouds;2;-3;SSW;10;70%;61%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Clouds and sun;21;16;Clouds and sunshine;20;16;NNE;29;69%;2%;7

Dallas, United States;Decreasing clouds;7;-1;Mostly sunny;15;5;SSE;9;47%;2%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Mostly cloudy;32;26;An afternoon shower;31;25;NE;24;70%;55%;4

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;23;7;Hazy sun;22;7;NNW;7;46%;0%;5

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;12;1;Periods of sun, mild;16;1;SSW;11;31%;6%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;28;20;Clouds and sun;29;16;WSW;9;47%;2%;4

Dili, East Timor;An afternoon shower;33;24;A shower in the a.m.;30;24;WSW;10;77%;82%;9

Dublin, Ireland;A little p.m. rain;4;3;A little a.m. rain;8;-2;W;20;91%;86%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Plenty of sun;14;-5;Mostly sunny;9;-4;NNE;9;31%;0%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;12;7;Spotty showers;13;6;NW;13;68%;62%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy;16;12;Decreasing clouds;19;12;SE;7;43%;16%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly cloudy;26;16;A shower or two;25;16;E;8;65%;66%;14

Havana, Cuba;Sunshine and nice;29;21;Mostly sunny;29;21;E;14;66%;28%;5

Helsinki, Finland;A little snow;-6;-8;A snow shower;-1;-7;SSW;19;93%;78%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;More sun than clouds;30;20;Sunshine and nice;32;21;SE;8;61%;12%;8

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny;16;10;Partly sunny;18;13;E;10;54%;26%;6

Honolulu, United States;A shower or two;26;20;Partly sunny;27;19;NE;20;58%;29%;6

Hyderabad, India;Mostly cloudy;29;18;Partly sunny;31;20;ESE;8;34%;9%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunlit and nice;23;5;Hazy sun;22;6;N;7;37%;0%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny;14;10;Showers around;15;9;WSW;19;71%;60%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;A shower;30;24;Showers and t-storms;29;24;W;14;82%;91%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;29;20;Partly sunny, nice;30;21;NW;11;53%;0%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;A t-storm in spots;25;16;A stray t-shower;22;15;WNW;10;78%;61%;9

Kabul, Afghanistan;Plenty of sun;8;-5;Plenty of sun;8;-6;NW;7;21%;0%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunshine and nice;28;11;Hazy sunshine;29;12;N;7;30%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly cloudy;20;6;Sunny and nice;21;5;W;10;40%;1%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and hot;37;21;Sunny and hot;37;20;N;17;23%;0%;7

Kiev, Ukraine;A bit of a.m. snow;-1;-2;A bit of p.m. snow;2;1;E;17;73%;85%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;30;23;A p.m. shower or two;31;24;NE;12;59%;58%;7

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;32;25;Mainly cloudy;32;25;W;10;70%;66%;3

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;32;19;Partly sunny, nice;28;17;WSW;9;43%;3%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Mostly cloudy;32;22;A shower in the p.m.;32;22;E;6;66%;60%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;11;5;A t-storm in spots;11;5;SE;12;84%;76%;10

Lagos, Nigeria;A shower in the p.m.;34;27;Clearing and humid;33;27;SW;11;69%;33%;8

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny;25;20;Clouds and sun, nice;24;20;S;9;76%;36%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;12;3;Mostly sunny;11;7;NW;13;51%;61%;3

London, United Kingdom;A passing shower;4;-2;Periods of sun;6;4;SSW;15;69%;78%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny and very warm;28;13;Plenty of sun;29;13;NE;8;25%;2%;4

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;32;25;Clearing;30;26;SSW;9;71%;39%;5

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny, chilly;7;-4;Partly sunny, chilly;7;-4;NW;9;53%;6%;3

Male, Maldives;Some sun;30;25;Showers around;31;26;NNE;11;69%;70%;10

Manaus, Brazil;Decreasing clouds;32;24;A shower in the a.m.;32;23;ESE;10;65%;78%;11

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;30;22;A passing shower;29;22;ESE;7;69%;57%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly sunny;37;20;Not as hot;31;19;S;11;47%;17%;6

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;23;10;Periods of sun;21;8;NNE;10;45%;44%;7

Miami, United States;Partial sunshine;28;22;Some sun, a shower;28;22;ENE;14;70%;52%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly sunny;-4;-6;A little snow;-2;-4;E;14;82%;73%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny, breezy;30;24;Partly sunny, nice;30;24;E;21;65%;1%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunshine;31;22;Clouds and sun;33;22;NNE;14;51%;5%;6

Montreal, Canada;Cloudy with snow;-7;-14;Clouds and sun;-7;-14;SW;4;67%;34%;1

Moscow, Russia;Becoming cloudy;-7;-16;Increasing clouds;-7;-9;SE;10;61%;33%;1

Mumbai, India;Clouds and sun;31;23;Hazy sunshine;31;22;NW;8;45%;0%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;28;14;Partly sunny;28;13;NNE;22;31%;0%;8

New York, United States;A little icy mix;5;-3;Mostly sunny;1;-5;W;24;40%;2%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sun, some clouds;21;9;Clouds and sun;22;11;SSW;10;62%;6%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;A bit of a.m. snow;-11;-14;Cloudy;-9;-18;WNW;7;89%;53%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Snow showers;5;-5;Mostly sunny, chilly;6;-5;ESE;10;57%;1%;4

Oslo, Norway;Freezing fog;-6;-11;Cloudy;-2;-4;SSW;4;70%;74%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Cloudy with snow;-8;-16;Mostly sunny;-7;-15;SW;13;66%;15%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Windy;29;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;27;24;NNE;14;80%;93%;6

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny, nice;32;23;Partly sunny;32;24;NW;13;63%;13%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;Clouds and sun;31;22;Spotty showers;31;23;ENE;14;67%;72%;10

Paris, France;Some sun returning;1;-9;Sunny, but cold;1;-7;SSW;5;67%;66%;2

Perth, Australia;Nice with some sun;27;18;Sunny and pleasant;31;21;S;18;45%;1%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Sunny and nice;32;19;Sunshine and nice;31;20;S;7;56%;6%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;33;24;A shower;32;24;N;23;73%;66%;10

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;34;20;Mostly sunny;34;21;E;10;39%;3%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;A bit of p.m. snow;2;-3;Clouds and sun;1;-5;WNW;9;58%;44%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Not as cold;-3;-18;Sunny, but chilly;0;-9;SE;5;45%;3%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Cloudy with showers;20;13;A little rain;22;11;E;15;63%;86%;11

Rabat, Morocco;A shower in the p.m.;12;3;Showers around;13;5;NNW;9;76%;86%;4

Recife, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;31;26;A morning shower;31;25;ENE;13;64%;81%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;A little snow;2;-2;Rather cloudy;0;-1;WSW;25;61%;80%;0

Riga, Latvia;A little snow;0;-9;Partly sunny;-3;-7;ENE;5;81%;0%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A shower or two;29;23;Mostly sunny;30;23;NE;10;67%;28%;12

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;29;12;Mostly cloudy;27;11;ENE;8;12%;0%;5

Rome, Italy;Showers and t-storms;13;4;Some sun, a shower;13;2;NE;7;73%;80%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A little snow;-4;-6;Decreasing clouds;-4;-10;ESE;13;76%;27%;1

San Francisco, United States;Sunshine;21;11;Mostly sunny, mild;21;10;W;9;67%;2%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny;27;16;Partly sunny, nice;26;17;ENE;20;57%;1%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;27;24;A stray shower;28;23;E;25;66%;69%;6

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, nice;25;18;Periods of sun;27;18;N;13;62%;15%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and nice;23;3;Sunny and pleasant;24;3;ESE;6;14%;0%;8

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;30;14;Sunny and nice;29;13;SW;11;46%;28%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;27;21;Mostly sunny;27;20;N;10;78%;33%;6

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;12;-1;Partly sunny;11;3;N;9;55%;64%;3

Seattle, United States;Rain and drizzle;12;9;Spotty showers;12;6;SSE;17;79%;72%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Clouds and sun, cold;-2;-10;Plenty of sun;1;-6;ENE;4;38%;0%;3

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, chilly;7;0;Partly sunny, chilly;6;0;SE;15;44%;0%;4

Singapore, Singapore;Clouds and sunshine;30;24;An afternoon shower;31;24;NNE;24;66%;54%;9

Sofia, Bulgaria;More clouds than sun;9;1;Mild with some sun;11;0;WSW;10;75%;39%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;28;24;A shower in spots;28;23;ENE;24;67%;77%;7

Stockholm, Sweden;Cloudy and chilly;-2;-6;Cloudy;1;-4;SSW;8;75%;52%;1

Sydney, Australia;Sunshine, pleasant;27;20;Mostly sunny;29;21;NNE;24;50%;5%;10

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and drizzle;15;11;A shower in the a.m.;15;14;ESE;22;72%;67%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;A little snow;-2;-5;A snow shower;-3;-11;SSE;15;81%;75%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny, cold;0;-8;Sunny, not as cold;5;-6;NE;8;38%;0%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny, mild;11;3;A morning shower;8;2;ESE;8;80%;55%;1

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny;15;3;Rain and snow;9;3;W;10;58%;86%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Increasing clouds;24;14;Some brightening;25;15;E;6;47%;1%;2

Tirana, Albania;Rain this afternoon;19;8;Rainy times;14;6;SE;10;70%;93%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny, chilly;8;0;Partly sunny;8;0;NNW;12;43%;2%;4

Toronto, Canada;Snow;-4;-11;Increasing clouds;-5;-10;W;20;71%;37%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Sunshine;18;9;High clouds;18;13;ESE;6;52%;27%;2

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;17;6;Mostly sunny;15;7;SE;6;69%;57%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny;-11;-25;Afternoon flurries;-15;-27;NW;12;68%;66%;1

Vancouver, Canada;Rain and drizzle;9;7;A shower;10;3;WSW;8;73%;59%;1

Vienna, Austria;Chilly with snow;2;1;Showers of rain/snow;4;-4;NW;14;79%;75%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Clearing;24;14;Partly sunny, nice;27;14;ENE;9;45%;6%;4

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly sunny;-3;-8;Partly sunny;0;-5;ENE;9;81%;71%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Becoming cloudy;0;-3;Cloudy;1;-2;N;13;87%;71%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny;20;13;Mostly sunny, nice;21;14;ENE;22;59%;2%;9

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunny and less humid;32;18;Sunshine, pleasant;32;19;SSW;8;59%;0%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny, mild;11;-2;Mostly sunny, mild;9;-3;E;4;55%;22%;3

