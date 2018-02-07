Vermont man insists he didn't kill mother, grandfather

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A Vermont man accused by family members of killing his millionaire grandfather and possibly his mother says several of his relatives are being driven by greed and are spreading lies about him.

Nathan Carman has been called a suspect in the 2013 shooting death of 87-year-old real estate developer John Chakalos in Connecticut. No arrests have been made. He also has been questioned about the day his boat sank with his mother aboard near Rhode Island in 2016. She's presumed dead.

Carman has denied any involvement in either case.

In July, his mother's three sisters filed a lawsuit in New Hampshire accusing Carman of killing Chakalos and possibly his mother. They've asked a judge to block Carman from collecting money from his grandfather's estate.