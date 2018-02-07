Struggling South Africa puts India in to bat in 3rd ODI

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Struggling South Africa put India in to bat in the third one-day international at Newlands on Wednesday.

Stand-in captain Aiden Markam's decision was partly because of India's success in chasing scores down in the series so far. The tourists comprehensively won the first two games of the six-match series when batting second.

South Africa made three changes to its lineup, giving one-day international debuts to wicketkeeper-batsman Heinrich Klaasen and fast bowler Lungi Ngidi. Allrounder Andile Phehlukwayo was also brought back in.

Markram is captaining the team in the absence of Faf du Plessis, who is one of a list of South African players out injured. Batsman AB de Villiers and wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock are also missing with injury.

India retained the same lineup, playing its third straight game of the series with the same 11. India won the first two games by six wickets and nine wickets to overtake South Africa at the top of the ODI rankings.

Lineups:

South Africa: Aiden Markram (captain), Hashim Amla, JP Duminy, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Khaya Zondo, Chris Morris, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir.

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Kedar Jadav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.