FBI texts reveal admiring view of then-director James Comey

WASHINGTON (AP) — Text messages between two FBI officials that have been reviewed by The Associated Press show they spoke admiringly of the FBI director at the time, James Comey.

The AP reviewed 384 pages of communications between agent Peter Strzok (STRUCK) and FBI attorney Lisa Page.

The text messages were provided by the Justice Department to Congress. The discovery of anti-Trump test messages between the officials led to the reassignment of Strzok from special counsel Robert Mueller's team. The messages are part of an inspector general investigation into the handling of the Hillary Clinton email inquiry.

One exchange took place in July 2016 as Comey defended to Congress the FBI's decision not to bring charges in that case.

The officials described him as "so good" before Congress and a "brilliant public speaker."