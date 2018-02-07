British 400-meter runner Levine suspended for doping

LONDON (AP) — British 400-meter runner Nigel Levine has been provisionally suspended for failing a doping test.

UK Athletics said Wednesday that 28-year-old Levine had a prohibited substance in a sample. No more details were given.

Levine won a gold medal in the 4x400 relay at the European Championship in 2013 and has won multiple medals in world and European indoor championships.

He sustained serious injuries in a motorcycle accident during a training camp in Tenerife in January 2017.

UK Athletics said Levine has the opportunity to respond to the doping suspension and the right to a full hearing.