To stress anti-corruption, Duterte orders destruction of dozens of luxury cars in PHI

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The President of the Philippines continues to capture attention across the world, this time with a dramatic display of crushing luxury cars that were seized being smuggled into the country.



At the Bureau of Customs grounds in Manila on Feb. 6 Duterte joined to witness the customs authorities bulldoze over a dozen high priced European and Japanese imported cars, including a Jaguar and a Corvette Stingray.



Other cars were destroyed in the cities of Davao and Cebu, reports ABC.

The dramatic destruction of the highly coveted vehicles is intended to send a message to the wealthy citizens of the Philippines who use private connections to try to skirt regulations and import tax on high-priced goods like luxury cars, reports Channel News Asia.



The message sent by crushing the vehicles also includes a clear warning to customs officials that might consider taking bribes in exchange for approving restricted imports or the illicit trade of seized goods. The report mentions that such behavior has been a problem of the Philippines customs department in recent years.

Duterte has often stressed that his primary goals for his presidency are to fight corruption and remove illegal drugs (and drug dealers) from society.

At the event in Manila, Duterte reportedly said "This kind of racket has been going on again and again and again over a period of centuries,… Well, it has to stop,” according to ABC.



“Reduce them to scrap” he said after witnessing the luxury vehicles being crushed, reports Channel News Asia.

The Bureau of Customs made the following twitter post following the day’s activities.

