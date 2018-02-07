Kenya short film nominated for Oscar tells tale of survival

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — An extremist attack in Kenya inspired a short film that is in the running for an Academy Award.

"Watu Wote" means "All of Us" in Swahili. The film depicts the true story of an al-Shabab extremist attack on a bus just before Christmas in 2015. Some of the Muslim passengers helped save the lives of Christian ones.

German film students read about the attack and decided to tell the story for its message of humanity and solidarity. Director Katja Benrath calls the Oscar nomination "surreal."

The film uses many first-time actors, most of them Somalis. Benrath says "a lot of them already had traumatizing events in their past, also including terrorist attacks, so it was very, very emotional."

Kenyan producer Bramwel Iro was keen on "spreading a message of love."