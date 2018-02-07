Cold surge could send mercury down to 4 degrees Celsius in Taiwan: JWC

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – After days of cold weather brought on by the country’s second-longest cold snap this century, the Japan Weather Association (JWA) said Taiwan is set to embrace 4 degrees Celsius next Monday, while Taiwan’s Central Weather Bureau (CWB) says the upcoming cold snap will pass over the weekend to bring temperatures down to 9 at the lowest.

The cold surge that has blanketed Taiwan’s high mountains with rich snow is weakening. Taipei City, Taoyuan and Hsinchu City saw the low temperatures at 11 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, while Taichung and Tainan saw 12 and 13 degrees respectively. The cold weather will continue into Thursday, but will begin to diminish on Friday, according to the CWB.

The JWA gave a colder forecast, saying the temperature will drop to 10 degrees on Sunday, February 11, and nosedive to 4 degrees by Monday, before returning to 7 degrees on Tuesday.

Taiwan’s CWB said the upcoming cold snap is dry and short-lived, which will last for only two days, with mercury is set to slide to as low as 9 degrees from Monday to Tuesday, but the daytime temperature is expected to reach as high as 19 degrees Celsius.

Meteorologist Wu Der-rong (吳德榮) said that the island country will face five days of balmy weather ahead of the Lunar New Year with cold mornings, which will allow families to do cleanup and shopping before the lunar new year.

In response to the weather forecast made by the JWA earlier predicting that the mercury could slide to as low as 4 degrees Celsius, Wu said it is not very reliable based on his Japanese counterparts' previous errors forecasting Taiwan’s temperatures.

According to the CWB, Taiwan’s highest peak Yushan was snowing early Wednesday morning, with an accumulation of 9.6 centimeters of snow measured as of 9 a.m. in the morning.