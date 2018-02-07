Photo of the Day: Last worker from Marshal Hotel rescued 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The last of three employees trapped when the Marshal Hotel (統帥大飯店) collapsed during last night's deadly magnitude 6.0 earthquake, Liang Shu-wei (梁書瑋), was finally rescued after a nearly 14-hour ordeal, reported CNA.

After a magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck just off the coast of Hualien, rocking the city with a level of 7 intensity for 70 seconds, a number of buildings collapsed, including the Marshal Hotel. In the case of the 11-story Marshal Hotel, the first three floors of the building were completely flattened.

When the earthquake struck, one employee was in the B1 level of the basement preparing to clock out, and miraculously survived because a pocket of the floor remained intact despite the floors above it collapsing. After being trapped in the rubble for four hours, the man, Chen Ming-hui (陳明輝), who is in his 50s, was freed from the ruins of the building by rescue workers.

The other two employees, identified as Chou Chih-hsuan (周志軒), 36, and Liang, 26, were manning the front desk on the first floor. Rescuers found Chou at 2:45 p.m., but he was not showing any vital signs, and paramedics were unable to resuscitate him.

After finding Chou, rescuers could hear the voice of a person shouting for help and he identified himself to rescue workers as Liang. As the ground floor had been crushed down to a very small space, rescue workers had to use a variety of methods to locate and finally gain access to Liang.

At 3:10 p.m., nearly 14 hours since the ordeal started, Liang was finally rescued from the debris. Amazingly, despite having three stories collapse on him, Liang not only survived, but was even able to walk under his own power out of the ruins of the building.