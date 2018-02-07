Australian marathoner accepts 9 months doping ban

SYDNEY (AP) — Australian marathon runner Cassie Fien has accepted a nine-month ban and waived a hearing after testing positive to the banned substance Higenamine.

The 32-year-old Fien, who represented Australia twice at the world half marathon championships, tested positive in an out of competition test in April, 2017.

In a statement Wednesday the Australian Sports Anti-Doping Authority (ASADA) said Higenamine was increasingly being found in dietary supplements, though often listed under different names.

Fien's ban, imposed by Athletics Australia, was backdated to August 9, 2017, and will conclude on May 9 this year.

"Although athletes are solely responsible for all substances in their bodies, Ms. Fien's sanction was reduced to nine months on the basis of her degree of fault and the fact that the supplement, 'Liporush', was a contaminated product," ASADA said.