AT&T sends Taiwan warm wishes

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As Twitter bustles with well-wishers from around the world sending Taiwan prayers and encouragement after Hualien was struck by a magnitude 6.0 earthquake yesterday, AT&T likewise made a special announcement on social media shortly following the disaster.

AT&T announced via Twitter on Tuesday that customers in the U.S. may make free calls and send free texts to Taiwan through Feb. 8. (See official website for more details.)



(Image from AT&T Twitter)

AT&T reminds those using their services that during emergencies “text messaging is recommended due to the possibility of network congestion in the local area.”

This is not the first time AT&T has offered free services during times of emergency. AT&T offered free service last September for customers in the U.S. to contact those in Mexico following earthquakes there, and similarly last November after quakes struck Iran and Iraq.