US pitches arms sales at Asia's biggest air show

By  Associated Press
2018/02/07 15:11

U.S. Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Political-Military Affairs Tina Kaidanow speaks during an interview with the Associated Press a

Visitors take a photo with an F-35B fighter jet parked at the static display area during the Singapore Airshow Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018, in Singapore.

Visitors pose for a group photo with the tiger-painted nose of an Embraer E-190 E2 commercial jet parked at the static display area during the Singapo

SINGAPORE (AP) — The top U.S. diplomat overseeing arms sales said Wednesday she sees keen interest in American weaponry in Asia, where China's military footprint and political influence are surging.

A large U.S. delegation to the Singapore Air Show is urging Southeast Asian governments to purchase U.S.-made arms like the F-35 fighter jet, Ambassador Tina Kaidanow told The Associated Press.

After a meeting Wednesday with Boeing at the air show, the largest in the region, Kaidanow said that apart from supporting American jobs, the U.S. intends to help its regional partners beef up their security.

The Trump administration in December outlined a new security strategy that emphasizes countering China's rise and reinforcing the U.S. presence in the Indo-Pacific region, where Beijing and Washington accused each other of stoking a dangerous military buildup.