The Latest: 9 Japanese among the injured in Taiwan quake

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — The Latest on a strong earthquake that struck Taiwan (all times local):
2:40 p.m.
Japan's Foreign Ministry says nine Japanese are among the more than 200 people who were injured in a strong earthquake that struck near Taiwan's east coast and killed four people.
The ministry also issued a safety advisory to Japanese traveling to Taiwan to use caution and postpone visits if possible. The ministry cautioned of risks of landslides and buildings collapsing as aftershocks continued Wednesday.
The shallow, magnitude 6.4 quake that struck late Tuesday night caused at least four buildings in worst-hit Hualien county to cave in and tilt dangerously.
Taiwan's National Fire Agency said Wednesday that four people were killed in the quake, while 243 others were injured and 85 unaccounted for.