Association for Int'l Broadcasting CEO visits Taiwan, meets head of I-Mei Foods

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – On Feb. 7, the Chief Executive of the Association for International Broadcasting (AIB), Simon Spanswick, made a visit to the headquarters of I-mei Foods to meet the CEO, Luis Ko, so that the two organizations could learn more about each other.



Spanswick is visiting Taiwan to coordinate with media partners at Radio International Taiwan (RIT), which is an executive member of the AIB. He is also making contacts with Taiwan media and business groups to develop AIB’s network of cross-border, multi-platform international broadcasters.



Since establishing a South Asia office for the organization in 2012, AIB has been working hard to create a reliable and responsible network of media professionals, to ensure high quality and accessible journalistic content in the region.



Representatives of I-Mei, AIB, Taiwan News, and RTI meet at I-Mei HQ Feb. 7 (Taiwan News Image)

AIB hosts an annual international AIB media awards event, where quality informational or documentary media productions are recognized for their contributions to global journalism.



Meeting with the CEO of I-mei foods, as well as the head of Taiwan News, Spanswick discussed opportunities of possibly becoming a partner with AIB, or potentially becoming a sponsor for one of the International AIB media awards.



Expressing a mutual interest in, and a commitment to sustainable development and environmental conservation, I-mei CEO Luis Ko, and Simon Spanswick considered the Science, Nature, and Technology category of AIB awards as a possible category for sponsorship.



During his visit, Spanswick was also gracious enough to allow Taiwan News an exclusive interview, where he shared his perspective on AIB as well as the current media landscape in Asia and across the globe. Keep an eye out for the interview from Taiwan News.