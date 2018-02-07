Smart T-Bike enters service in Taiwan’s southwestern city of Tainan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—The Smart T-Bike, the first smart public bike system in Taiwan that integrates the functions of helping with health management, retrieving the lost bike, and reporting emergencies, was launched Wednesday in the country’s southwestern city of Tainan.

Users of the Smart T-Bike will need to update the T-Bike app on their smartphone to experience the new functions of the smart public bike.

The Smart T-Bike is built by adding a box to the city’s original public T-Bike that is equipped with positioning and communication functions that connect with the T-Bike app on users’ smartphones, according to Tainan Bureau of Transportation Director-General Lin Yang-chang (林炎成). The new public bike is capable of recording the riding distance, the calories consumed and the amount of carbon dioxide emissions reduced, Lin said.

Tainan’s Bureau of Transportation said the box on the bike costs more than NT$10,000 each, but the charge for using the smart bike remains the same, adding that initially 500 out of the originally 15,00 T-Bikes were converted into smart bikes and more will be converted in the future.

A remarkable function of the Smart T-Bike is the emergency reporting function, by which the service provider can detect accidents that involved the bikes in time, and bike riders can also instantly report accidents and ask for help via the app, creating a safer riding environment, the city’s transportation agency said.

The smart T-Bike also provides information about ultraviolet radiation, air quality, and the top 10 T-Bike classic biking routes for users to decide whether to ride a bike and where to bike, the agency said.

The smart T-Bike is indicated by an easily recognizable yellow Smart+ symbol on the bike’s rear fender, according to the agency.