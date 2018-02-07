  1. Home
Saudi anti-corruption purge winds down, but questions emerge

By AYA BATRAWY , Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/02/07 14:18

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia's unprecedented anti-corruption campaign has exposed a new hierarchy in the kingdom and brought into sharp focus just how little power even the wealthiest royals wield in the face of the country's young potentate-in-waiting.

But with the purge now winding down, many are questioning whether the crown prince succeeded in his effort to centralize power and eradicate corruption.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the king's 32-year-old son and heir, oversaw the unprecedented shakedown of at least 11 princes and dozens of business moguls and officials.

More than 300 of those detained have been released, though 56 others are still in custody and could face prosecution. The luxurious Ritz-Carlton hotel in the capital Riyadh, where most detainees were held, is scheduled to reopen to the public on Feb. 14.