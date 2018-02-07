Ingram, Randle lead Lakers over Suns, 112-93

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Brandon Ingram scored 26 points, Julius Randle added 21 points, eight rebounds and five assists, and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Phoenix Suns 112-93 on Tuesday night.

The Lakers pulled away in the last eight minutes of the fourth quarter, using a 15-3 run after leading 97-90.

The Lakers held the Suns to just 14 points in the final period.

TJ Warren scored a team-high 24 points, while Josh Jackson added 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Suns.

The Lakers overcame a sluggish start to the second quarter and a 16-6 run by the Suns. Los Angeles made only two of its first 10 shots, and Phoenix took a 50-43 lead on a jump shot by Warren to cap a 22-8 run over nearly seven minutes.

Los Angeles answered with a 10-2 run that included Brook Lopez making a 3-pointer after blocking Jackson's dunk attempt and Ingram making a 3 to give Los Angeles a 53-52 lead with 2:29 left in the half. The game was tied at 57 at halftime.

Ingram's ferocious slam gave Los Angeles an 84-77 lead with 1:59 remaining in the third. His two free throws gave the Lakers a nine-point lead entering the fourth quarter, and Kyle Kuzma's slam dunk sent the crowd into a frenzy and the Lakers into a 95-85 lead with 9:08 remaining in the game.

TIP-INS

Suns: Lost their third straight game, and their 12th of their last 13. . Made only 56.5 percent of their free throws. . Marquese Chriss added 10 points and six rebounds.

Lakers: Lonzo Ball missed his 11th straight game with a sore left knee. . Outscored Phoenix 25-11 in fast-break points. . Won their seventh straight home game. . Improved to 7-4 without Ball in the lineup.

UP NEXT

Suns: Host the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday.

Lakers: Host the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday.