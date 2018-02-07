|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|39
|16
|.709
|—
|Toronto
|37
|16
|.698
|1
|Philadelphia
|26
|25
|.510
|11
|New York
|23
|32
|.418
|16
|Brooklyn
|19
|36
|.345
|20
|Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|31
|23
|.574
|—
|Miami
|29
|25
|.537
|2
|Charlotte
|23
|30
|.434
|7½
|Orlando
|17
|36
|.321
|13½
|Atlanta
|17
|37
|.315
|14
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|30
|22
|.577
|—
|Milwaukee
|30
|23
|.566
|½
|Indiana
|30
|25
|.545
|1½
|Detroit
|26
|26
|.500
|4
|Chicago
|18
|35
|.340
|12½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|39
|13
|.750
|—
|San Antonio
|34
|21
|.618
|6½
|New Orleans
|28
|25
|.528
|11½
|Memphis
|18
|35
|.340
|21½
|Dallas
|17
|37
|.315
|23
|Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|34
|22
|.607
|—
|Oklahoma City
|31
|24
|.564
|2½
|Denver
|29
|25
|.537
|4
|Portland
|29
|25
|.537
|4
|Utah
|25
|28
|.472
|7½
|Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Golden State
|41
|13
|.759
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|27
|25
|.519
|13
|L.A. Lakers
|22
|31
|.415
|18½
|Phoenix
|18
|37
|.327
|23½
|Sacramento
|17
|36
|.321
|23½
___
|Monday's Games
Detroit 111, Portland 91
Washington 111, Indiana 102
Orlando 111, Miami 109
Utah 133, New Orleans 109
Denver 121, Charlotte 104
Sacramento 104, Chicago 98
L.A. Clippers 104, Dallas 101
|Tuesday's Games
Orlando 116, Cleveland 98
Atlanta 108, Memphis 82
Houston 123, Brooklyn 113
Milwaukee 103, New York 89
Toronto 111, Boston 91
Philadelphia 115, Washington 102
L.A. Lakers 112, Phoenix 93
Oklahoma City 125, Golden State 105
|Wednesday's Games
Brooklyn at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Houston at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland, 8 p.m.
Utah at Memphis, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Atlanta at Orlando, 7 p.m.
New York at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Boston at Washington, 8 p.m.
Charlotte at Portland, 10 p.m.
Dallas at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
|Friday's Games
L.A. Clippers at Detroit, 7 p.m.
New Orleans at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Denver at Houston, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at Miami, 8 p.m.
Charlotte at Utah, 9 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago, 9:30 p.m.
Portland at Sacramento, 10:30 p.m.