National Basketball Association

By The Associated Press
2018/02/07 14:07
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 39 16 .709
Toronto 37 16 .698 1
Philadelphia 26 25 .510 11
New York 23 32 .418 16
Brooklyn 19 36 .345 20
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 31 23 .574
Miami 29 25 .537 2
Charlotte 23 30 .434
Orlando 17 36 .321 13½
Atlanta 17 37 .315 14
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 30 22 .577
Milwaukee 30 23 .566 ½
Indiana 30 25 .545
Detroit 26 26 .500 4
Chicago 18 35 .340 12½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 39 13 .750
San Antonio 34 21 .618
New Orleans 28 25 .528 11½
Memphis 18 35 .340 21½
Dallas 17 37 .315 23
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 34 22 .607
Oklahoma City 31 24 .564
Denver 29 25 .537 4
Portland 29 25 .537 4
Utah 25 28 .472
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Golden State 41 13 .759
L.A. Clippers 27 25 .519 13
L.A. Lakers 22 31 .415 18½
Phoenix 18 37 .327 23½
Sacramento 17 36 .321 23½

___

Monday's Games

Detroit 111, Portland 91

Washington 111, Indiana 102

Orlando 111, Miami 109

Utah 133, New Orleans 109

Denver 121, Charlotte 104

Sacramento 104, Chicago 98

L.A. Clippers 104, Dallas 101

Tuesday's Games

Orlando 116, Cleveland 98

Atlanta 108, Memphis 82

Houston 123, Brooklyn 113

Milwaukee 103, New York 89

Toronto 111, Boston 91

Philadelphia 115, Washington 102

L.A. Lakers 112, Phoenix 93

Oklahoma City 125, Golden State 105

Wednesday's Games

Brooklyn at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Houston at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 8 p.m.

Utah at Memphis, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Atlanta at Orlando, 7 p.m.

New York at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Washington, 8 p.m.

Charlotte at Portland, 10 p.m.

Dallas at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

L.A. Clippers at Detroit, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Denver at Houston, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Miami, 8 p.m.

Charlotte at Utah, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 9:30 p.m.

Portland at Sacramento, 10:30 p.m.