After Hualien quake, AIT Director says 'The United States stands by Taiwan!'

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Last night’s magnitude 6.0 earthquake in eastern Taiwan’s Hualien County has caused serious damage to the city's infrastructure and left 4 dead and 241 injured. As rescue efforts continue, the Director of the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT), Kin W. Moy, took to Facebook to express his sympathy to those affected by the quake.

The head of the de-facto U.S. embassy in Taiwan said that the AIT team is following the event closely and have been in touch with Taiwanese authorities to offer assistance, if necessary. At the end of the post, he said “The United States stands by Taiwan!”

According to the Taiwan Ministry of Foreign Affairs' (MOFA) report released at 12 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 7, more than 30 foreigners were injured in Tuesday’s quake, including two Chinese, nine Japanese citizens, two Czechs, two Singaporeans, 14 Koreans, one Filipino, and three others whose nationality has not been reported. No U.S. citizens were reported as injured.

MOFA said the ministry is setting up a temporary station (Address: No. 842, Section 3, Zhongyang Road, Hualien City) to provide assistance to foreign nationals in the region who have been affected.