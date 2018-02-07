33 foreigners injured in Taiwan quake, one Chinese tourist in critical condition

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- After a magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck eastern Taiwan's Hualien last night (Feb. 6), 33 foreign nationals are reported to have sustained injuries, including a Chinese tourist who is in critical condition, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA).

Most of the foreign nationals who were injured in the quake have already been discharged from the hospital, however a Chinese tourist is listed in critical condition.

According to MOFA, a Japanese person who was sent to Hualien Mennonite Christian Hospital for a lower back injury, was released by noon. Three other unidentified foreign nationals also received treatment for minor injuries at the hospital.

Hualien Tzu Chi Hospital treated seven Japanese citizens for dust inhalation but no external injuries, and they were released at 6:30 a.m. A Philippine migrant worker was also released for minor injuries from the hospital that morning.

There are two Czech nationals admitted to the Hualien Armed Forces General Hospital. One of whom had minor injuries, while the other person did not have any serious external injuries.

A Japanese health care worker has also been discharged from the Hualian Hospital after receiving treatment.

Two Singaporeans have received treatment at a temporary triage center set up at the Hualien Stadium, while 13 South Korea tourists have also sought medical attention there, including one who had suffered a leg injury, but has already left.

A 58-year-old woman, surnamed Kim (金), was rescued at 9:52 a.m. was one of five people rescued from the 9th floor of the collapsed 12-story Yun Tsui apartment building.

However, according to MOFA, there are two Chinese tourists who have sustained injuries from the quake, including one who is in critical condition.

MOFA said the ministry is setting up a temporary station (Address: No. 842, Section 3, Zhongyang Road, Hualien City) to provide assistance of various kinds to foreigners at the affected region.