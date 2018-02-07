2 Olympic gold medalists in new Russian appeal at CAS

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) — Two Olympic gold medalists are among the latest group of 15 Russians who have launched an appeal seeking late entry to the Pyeongchang Olympics.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport says the 13 athletes and two coaches include cross-country skiing gold medalist Alexander Legkov and skeleton gold medalist Alexander Tretiakov.

They were all banned last year for doping at the 2014 Sochi Olympics, but those verdicts were overturned by CAS last week. They are now seeking to force the IOC to invite them to the Pyeongchang Games.

The court is already hearing a separate appeal by 32 Russians who were denied invitations on what the IOC said was evidence linking them to past doping.

The court didn't say how quickly it will issue decisions.