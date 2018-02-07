White House officials review Democratic memo on Russia probe

In this Feb. 2, 2018, photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with North Korean defectors where he talked with reporters about allowing
President Donald Trump waves as he participates in a tour of Sheffer Corporation to promote his tax policy, Monday, Feb. 5, 2018, in Cincinnati. (AP P
A intelligence memo is photographed in Washington, Friday, Feb. 2, 2018. After President Donald Trump declassified the memo, the Republican-led House
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, R-Calif., strides to a GOP conference joined at right by Rep. Peter King, R-N.Y., also a member of
Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., ranking member of the House Committee on Intelligence, speaks during a media availability as reporters keep an eye on thei
Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., ranking member of the House Committee on Intelligence, speaks during a media availability after a closed-door meeting of t
Rep. Mike Quigley, D-Ill., arrives for a closed-door meeting of the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill, Monday, Feb. 5, 2018 in Washington.
The FBU building in Washington, Friday, Feb. 2, 2018.A new congressional memo alleging FBI surveillance abuse is being used to undermine the legitimac
WASHINGTON (AP) — White House officials say a review of a classified Democratic memo on the Russia election meddling investigation will be completed no later than Thursday.
The Democratic document is intended to counter a GOP memo that criticized methods the FBI used to obtain a surveillance warrant on a onetime associate of Donald Trump's presidential campaign.
White House chief of staff John Kelly says Trump will be briefed on the memo after the review and then decide whether to declassify it.
The dueling memos have set up a standoff between Trump and congressional Democrats and deepened partisan fights on the House intelligence panel. The memos have become the recent focus of the committee's probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 election, taking attention away from investigations into whether Trump's campaign was involved.